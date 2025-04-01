'Yeshu Yeshu pastor' Bajinder Singh on Tuesday (Apr 1) was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2018 sexual harassment case by a by court in Punjab's Mohali.

Advertisment

The controversial self-styled Christian pastor is famously known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet,' due to videos of his sermons with 'Mera Yashu Yashu' playing in the background.

Also read | Self-styled Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh assaults woman with baby, other staffers; video goes viral

Guilty verdict

Advertisment

Recently, on Friday (Mar 28), Bajinder Singh was found guilty in the 2018 sexual misconduct case, in which the "prophet" along with five others, was accused of sexual harassment by a 22-year-old woman.

He was found guilty under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. While Singh was given a guilty verdict, the other five accused were acquitted.

Also read | ‘Yeshu Yeshu pastor’ Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case by Punjab court

Advertisment

The 42-year-old self-styled godman, who runs a church in Punjab's Majri, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on July 20, 2018, in connection to the same case while attempting to flee to London.

Complaint against Bajinder Singh

The woman from Punjab's Zirakpur in her complaint alleged that she had started visiting the pastor's church in October 2017 with her parents, and soon after, Bajinder Singh took her phone number and started sending her text messages.

She claimed she did not tell her parents about the harassment and abuse, as she was afraid of the pastor.

From 2022, the pastor allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays, and he would hug her and touch her inappropriately. She also alleged that Singh threatened to get her and her family members killed if she lodged a complaint against him.

Following the sentencing, Advocate Anil Sagar, who represented the victim, stated, "He was popular as a spiritual leader. His followers used to call him 'Papa ji'. When this kind of crime is committed by such a person, an exemplary punishment must be given. We are satisfied with the quantum of sentence, which is life imprisonment. He has to stay behind bars until his last breath..."

(With inputs from agencies)