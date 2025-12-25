/Year Ender 2025: Biggest announcements by Modi government that shaped India

India is among the fastest growing major economies of the world, with latest data showing robust GDP growth (8.2% in Q2 FY 2025-26). And with its consistent growth it is poised to become the world's third-largest economy soon. But what are the factors that have led to this exceptional growth.? In the recent years the Bharatiya Janata Party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have take some hard decision related to the economy to reach this position. Here we take a look at a few announcements made this year that have contributed immensely to the growth of the country.

New GST

PM Modi announced comprehensive GST reforms to ease the burden of taxes on day-to-day use items and individual requirement services, thus greatly helping MSMEs. These reforms were implemented on Diwali 2025. The 12% and 28% slabs were brought down to two rates of 5% and 18% respectively, plus a 40% rate for luxury goods, effective September 22, 2025.

This was done to boost consumption, ease business, and provide relief to the middle class.

No tax up to 12 lakh for salaried

The Union Budget 2025-26, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an across-the-board change in tax slabs and rates to benefit all tax-payers. Under the new tax regime there is no income tax on income up to ₹12 lakh. This gave more money in the pockets of the salaried and helped increase their spending.

Incentive for first-time private sector employees

A new employment scheme was introduced by the BJP government. First-time job seekers, under this initiative, will receive private-sector employment of Rs 15,000 from the government. Additionally, companies are incentivised to create more jobs for freshers.

The government allocated ₹1 lakh crore for its implementation and the scheme came into effect on August 1.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra – Advanced Defence System

Inspired by the mythical weapon Sudarshan Chakra of the Hindu God lord Krishna, India will launch its indigenous defence initiative to develop a powerful and modern defence system, like the Iron Dome of Israel.

Made-in-India Semiconductor Chips by Year-End