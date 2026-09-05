/Woman, two children die after fall from Maharashtra's Naldurg fort; dowry harassment case filed

A woman along with her two children died after jumping from the famous Naldurg fort in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra on Thursday (September 3). Following the incident, a case of abetment of suicide and dowry harassment was filed against her husband and three other people, police confirmed on Friday (September 4). Meanwhile, a daughter of the woman, who was seriously injured during the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



Police claimed that the 30-year-old woman, identified as Ashwini Manohar Pol, who lives with her parents in Vhantal village, had visited the historical site with her five-year-old son, Ajinkya, and her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Veera and Kranti. The woman later fell from the Upli bastion, the tallest point at the fort in the district, with her three children.

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Woman's father later lodged complaint against her husband

At the beginning, an accidental death report was registered in response to the incident. However, the woman's father later lodged a complaint against her husband, based on which a case was registered. The accused were identified as the woman's husband Manohar Pol, his father Ankush Pol, and two female relatives, all residents of Ambulga in Latur district. No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.