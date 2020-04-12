Woman from Uruguay flouts coronavirus lockdown rules in Delhi, fights with cops

A woman in Delhi was stopped by police for not wearing a mask while cycling despite clear instructions from the government to cover oneself in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident happened in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area at around 6.30 pm, the police said on Sunday. The woman is an Uruguayan national.

The Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outside their houses in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

Vasant Vihar Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Shankar, along with his team, was patrolling the area when they stopped the foreign national while she was cycling at Paschimi Marg for violating the government order.

In a video clip recorded by the police, the woman could be seen arguing with the SHO when he told her that she was violating a government order by not wearing a mask. The woman continued to argue and also noted down the name of the SHO.

When asked to show her identity card, she refused to oblige, following which the police noted down her name, he added.

A representative from the Resident Welfare Association of the area then assured the police that they were taking all measures and trying to convince the foreign nationals staying in the area to follow the guidelines.

The police have written to the embassy of Uruguay about the incident.