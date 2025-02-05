Amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, a case has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Advertisment

According to Delhi Police, Mohaniya was making inappropriate gestures and blowing flying kisses at the woman, ANI reported. The AAP MLA has been booked for several sections of BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita).

Also read | Delhi Assembly Election: Space to Sports theme, EC creates unique polling booths for voters

“A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509,” ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources.

Advertisment

Delhi Assembly election

Dinesh Mohaniya, MLA from Sangam Vihar, is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections again from the same seat. He is facing challenge from BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress' Harsh Choudhary.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that “Amit Shah's Delhi Police is trying to hijack the elections.”

Advertisment

Also read | Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal urges BJP supporters to vote for AAP even as 8 of his party MLAs resign

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva warned people of AAP casting fake votes, saying, “People were caught casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency... I appeal to the people of Delhi to remain vigilant of their (AAP) tactics and vote in large numbers to fulfil the resolve of PM Modi to have a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi.”

As Assembly elections take place in Delhi, the police have intensified security to ensure a smooth voting process at the 13,766 polling stations.

Also read | Delhi's D-Day: 1.5 crore voters to seal poll verdict tomorrow as AAP, BJP and Congress face-off in tight battle

The national capital has over 1.56 crore voters who will decide the fates of total 699 candidates contesting in all 70 constituencies. The polling started at 7 am on Wednesday (Feb 5) and will continue until 6 pm.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to secure a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving to regain control over the capital after more than 25 years. Meanwhile, Congress is attempting to make a comeback after failing in the last few elections.

(With inputs from agencies)