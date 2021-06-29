Witnessing a sophisticated use of cyberspace by terrorists: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla on Tuesday highlighted the use of cyberspace by terrorists even as they raise funds, incite violence via the technology.

"We are witnessing a sophisticated use of cyberspace by terrorists around the world to broaden their appeal, spread virulent propaganda, incite hatred and violence, recruit youth and raise funds," Harsh Shringla said at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate.

He also pointed out that "terrorists have also used social media for planning and executing their terror attacks and wreaking havoc", and added that "as a victim of terrorism, India has always underlined the need for member states to address and tackle the implications of terrorist exploitation of the cyber domain more strategically."

In the past, India has raised this issue at various other forums too. The use of "cyber tools" by various entities including states was raised by the foreign secretary.

Without mentioning any name, FS Shringla said, "some states are leveraging their expertise in cyberspace to achieve their political and security-related objectives and indulge in contemporary forms of cross-border terrorism."

"The world is already witnessing the use of cyber tools to compromise state security through, inter alia, attacking critical national infrastructure, including health and energy facilities, even disrupting social harmony through radicalisation," he explained.

During his address, he also listed the use of "transformative technology initiatives" such as Aadhar and UPI by India to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Mentioning the use of the Co-WIN app, he said, "As part of its Covid vaccination drive, one of the largest such drives in the world, India has developed Co-WIN – a scalable, inclusive and open technological platform" and this "can be customised and scaled up for health interventions across the globe." India is working on sharing the platform with partner countries.

According to the chief of India's National Health Authority Dr RS Sharma, over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America and Africa, are interested in the technology.