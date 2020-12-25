With an aim to become Michelin star chef, 20-year old starts cloud kitchen concept in Kashmir

Coronavirus scare is keeping many of us away from eating outdoor, this has pushed many youngsters to come up with new ideas. In Srinagar, a young student of hotel management has started the cloud kitchen concept.

She is just 20 with big dreams of being a Michelin-star chef. At this age, Toiba has started a customized kitchen called 'Dish you wish' and hired three men to help her cook. As the name suggests, you can order any dish you wish to eat and they will make and deliver it at your doorstep. This is the first time such a concept has been started in Kashmir Valley.

Her customers have been ordering Korean and European food apart from traditional meals popular in the valley. On average she has been receiving 10 orders a day. Take away option has been booming in India after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted.

"We make any kind of dish. We have a menu and that's also unique to Kashmir. We make middle eastern dishes. Customers have asked for Korean dishes and so many other unique dishes. We have to find ingredients and it may take a day to complete such orders," says Mir Toyyibah.

Cloud Kitchen is a concept where you have no physical dining space and but what's unique about Toiba's kitchen is that you can order what you wish to eat. According to RedSeer Management Consulting -- Cloud Kitchen -- is projected to become a 2 billion dollar industry in India by 2024.

Toyyibah is taking orders from social networking websites and phone. She has been getting a lot of response and is also being appreciated by the youth. Her business has tasted success at a time when people are losing their jobs.