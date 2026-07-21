/Will petrol get more than 20% Ethanol? Centre gives clear answer

The Centre on Monday (July 20) said it has no plans to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent level, seeking to ease concerns over a further rise amid criticism that higher ethanol content could affect fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the government had not taken any decision to raise ethanol blending beyond the existing E20 level. "So far, no decision has been taken by the government for increasing ethanol blending with petrol beyond 20 per cent," Gopi said in a written reply to Parliament.

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He added that any future proposal would be considered only after "detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders", including automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and research institutions.

The clarification comes amid growing debate over whether India could push ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent as part of its efforts to cut dependence on imported crude oil and lower emissions.

Defending the rollout of E20 fuel, Gopi said India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule. Average ethanol blending increased from about 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent in the 2025-26 ethanol supply year, following more than two decades of phased implementation.



Highlighting the programme's benefits, the minister said ethanol blending had helped save more than Rs 1.97 trillion in foreign exchange since 2014-15, reduced crude oil imports by nearly 316 lakh tonnes and prevented around 952 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.