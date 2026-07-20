/Arms, explosives recovered during search operation in Baramulla

Security forces recovered a sizable cache of arms and ammunition from a forested area in Kandi village of north Kashmir's Baramulla district during a coordinated search operation launched on Sunday, officials said. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, 53 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of a concealed terrorist dump in the area.

During the extensive search, teams located and seized two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two pistols, and 530 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition from a hideout deep inside the forest, officials said.

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According to security officials, the recovery is being viewed as a significant operational achievement, as the explosives and ammunition could have been used to carry out subversive activities. The seized material has been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.