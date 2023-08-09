'Will hit a sixer...': PM Modi confident on opposition not turning up for no-trust motion

BJP-led NDA alliance appears to be in high spirits after the first day of debates on the no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his fellow MPs that the no-trust motion was not a test of 'trust' in his government, albeit, on the confidence opposition parties in the INDIA bloc had in each other.

According to media reports, PM Modi made the statement during an address at a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday (August 8). The BJP leader added that the ruling party will "hit a sixer in the last ball", presumably referring to his reply to the motion, scheduled on August 10.

“The Prime Minister said it [no-confidence motion] may be a programme for the Ghamandia Gathbandhan to test the confidence among each other. But for NDA, it is an opportunity,” a BJP MP who attended the meeting was quoted as saying by the newspaper The Indian Express.

PM Modi's prophecy

This is not the first time that PM Modi has seemingly exuded confidence regarding the opposition's inability to dislodge his NDA government. In 2018, a similar no-trust motion was brought in the parliament and PM Modi prophesied that the opposition may attempt a similar ploy in 2023.

“I would like to extend my good wishes that you prepare well so that in 2023 (he pauses as members laugh) you get a chance to bring a no-confidence motion again,” PM Modi said in his address.

After a 12-hour debate that day, the Modi-led NDA government defeated the no-confidence motion in the lower house by 199 votes. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it.

During the day-long session, both the government and opposition traded blows. The most noteworthy moment was when the former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a hug.

No-trust motion proceedings underway

On Tuesday, the proceedings on the no-trust motion got underway with the opposition creating a ruckus in the opening session, forcing both houses to be adjourned till 12:00 pm. After the members reconvened, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted against opening the debate, much to the surprise of all parliamentarians. His party colleague Gaurav Gogoi stepped up and started the opening onslaught on BJP.

However, Gandhi's absence provided the ammo to BJP which took the opportunity with both hands. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs minister, stood up and said he had a point to make.

Joshi said as per his knowledge, the speaker's office received a letter at 11:55 am local time that Gandhi would be speaking in place of Gogoi.

"What happened in the space of five minutes, sir? What is the problem, sir? We are very enthusiastic to listen to Mr Rahul Gandhi," Joshi said.

(With inputs from agencies)