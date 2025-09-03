/Will attending IPL matches get costlier or cheaper, here's what new GST reforms state

India’s Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (Sep 3) announced new reforms after the GST council meeting in the capital, as different sectors learnt their fate. While the agriculture and medical sectors received attention, it is the entertainment and sports sector that was also in the limelight after the new GST reforms were announced late Wednesday evening. So, will attending an IPL match in the nation gets costlier or cheaper? Here’s what the new reforms state.

Will attending IPL matches get costlier or cheaper?

“For all specified actionable claims, including betting, casinos, gambling, horse racing, lottery and online money gaming, GST rate of 40% will apply. Admission to sporting events like IPL will attract 40% GST. However, this rate of 40% will not apply to admission to recognized sporting events,” a detailed statement in the circular released by the GST council on new reforms read.

“Admission to other sporting events, including recognised sporting events where the ticket price is not more than Rs. 500, continues to be exempt, and if the ticket price is more than Rs. 500, it continues to be taxed at the standard rate of 18%,” it further added.

What else happened in GST Council meeting?

The GST Council meeting approved a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a special tax of 40 per cent for luxury and sin goods. Sitharaman said the decision was taken unanimously and will come into effect from 22 Sep 2025, with the exception of tobacco products, based on certain conditions. The Council will also meet on Thursday (Sep 4). Calling it a ‘historic Diwali gift for the nation’, Sitharaman said that these next-generation GST reforms are for ease of living and to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

After the announcements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government's intention was to bring the next-generation reforms in GST to “ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.”

“The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy,” the PM said.