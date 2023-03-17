Why electricity workers are on a three-day strike in UP? What are their demands?

Uttar Pradesh power department workers began a three-day strike on Thursday against the government authorities over pay anomalies and the selection process for chairmen and managing directors in power companies. The government has warned protesting employees of strict actions under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). It has threatened to sack contractual workers who do not return to work and would also initiate actions under the National Security Act (NSA) in case of damage to public property. The state is currently on high alert in view of the strike.

The strike that started on Thursday, March 16 was joined by around 1 lakh employees. They gathered under the banner of Vidyut Karamcharis Sanyukt Sangharsh, a union of electricity department employees. In December last year, the state government and the employees had agreed on certain points but several of those changes were not implemented even after three months.

Why employees of the UP electricity department are on a three-day strike? What are their demands?

More than a lakh of workers join the 72-hour strike on March 16 at 10 pm. According to ANI, night shift workers, junior engineers, and engineers have gone on strike and refused to report to work at thermal power plants in Anpara, Obra, Parichha, and Harduaganj.

The Uttar Pradesh government and power department workers reached an agreement on some points on December 23, last year, but several of those changes remain unfulfilled, such as:

1. Implementation of the Power Sector Employees Protection Act

2. Stopping the outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations for transmission

3. Equal honorarium for different corporations

4. Revision of allowances

5. Removal of salary anomalies

6. Selection of power company chairmen and managing directors through a committee headed by the chief secretary instead of being filled on the basis of transfer

According to Samiti Convenor Shailendra Dubey, union office-bearers said the employees were forced to strike due to the "stubbornness" of energy corporations' top management. Engineers, junior engineers, technicians, operating staff, and clerical and contractual employees are among those on strike.

How is the state government responding to the ongoing strike?

In a late evening press conference, State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma took a tough stand against the strike and declared an alert across the state. Many employees want to work, and if someone prevents them from doing so, the official said, action will be taken against such people, and if any damage is caused during the strike, action will also be taken under NSA. He added that the government has made plans to keep the state's electricity system operational.

The power minister said that the government is in talks with the striking group. "We even held a meeting with them today for two hours but they are not ready to listen. However, the government has still kept the door open for talks,” he said.

After about 23 years, a complete strike of electricity department employees is taking place in the state, according to Dubey. Previously, employees of emergency services were exempted from boycotting work on various occasions, but this time, he said, all 1 lakh employees will participate in the strike.

According to Dubey, on the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, approximately 27 lakh electricity department employees from across the country have joined the strike.

What is Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)?

The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) is a 1968 law passed by the Indian Parliament to ensure the continuity of essential services in the country, such as power supply, transportation, and medical care. The law gives state governments the authority to take harsh measures against those who obstruct essential services, including arresting and prosecuting them. Striking employees are subject to up to a year in prison and/or a fine under ESMA.



