/Why are unions calling a bank strike on Tuesday, and which banks will remain closed?

Banking services in the public sector banks across the country are likely to face disruptions on Tuesday (Jan 27) as bank unions called a naitionwide strikes demanding immediate implementation of five dadys work week policy. Union Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU)-an umbrella body representing nine unions of bank employees called the strike after a meeting with the chief labour commissioner on January 23, seeking assurance on the issue, failed to yield assurance.

The strike may cause additional inconvenience to customers, as banking operations were already closed on January 25 (Sunday) and January 26 (Republic Day). A third consecutive day of halted services could lead to significant disruption.

The current strikes stem from an agreement reached between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in March 2024 to declare all Saturdays as holidays. However, the decision has not yet implemented, leading to dissatisfaction among bank employees.

Operations at all public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BOI), and Bank of Baroda (BOB), are expected to be significantly impacted by a nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026. This industrial action, organised by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), primarily targets the long-standing demand for a five-day work week.

While bank employees currently enjoy holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the majority of the year still follows a six-day schedule. The UFBU maintains that shifting to a five-day week will not result in any loss of productivity or man-hours, as workers have already committed to extending their daily shifts by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday to compensate for the additional time off.

However, an urgent meeting was held in the wake of the 24-hour strike under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, and attended by the Chairman of the State Bank of India, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of nationalised banks, and the Chief Executive of the Indian Banks’ Association.

Banks were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of banking operations, particularly customer services, digital channels, clearing and settlement systems, government business, and service delivery through business correspondents, sources said.