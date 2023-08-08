Who was Ambareesh Murty? Pepperfry CEO who died of cardiac arrest was IIM-C alumnus

Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died due to cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 51 years old. Ambareesh Murty breathed his last in Leh on August 7. Pepperfry's co-founder and COO Ashish Shah informed about Murty's demise on X (formerly Twitter).

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," wrote Ashish Shah.

Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. 🙏 — Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023 ×

Murty recently announced completing 12 years at Pepperfry on his LinkedIn post. He was an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, 1996 batch and completed his Bachelor in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994.

Ambareesh founded the home decor company in Mumbai in 2011.

Ambareesh Murty: An IIM-C alumnus

Ambareesh joined Cadbury as a management trainee after earning his degree from IIM- Calcutta, in 1996. He was thereafter assigned as an area sales manager to Kerala. Ambareesh worked in various fields after leaving Cadbury in 2001, reflecting his wide range of interests.

He acquired product launch-related skills at ICICI Prudential AMC. He also worked for Levi Strauss India in Bengaluru for six months in 2003 before leaving to launch Origin Resource, a business that offers financial training.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile. He had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services, and internet industries.

Tributes pour in

Swati Bhargava, the cofounder of Cashkaro, tweeted, “So sad & shocking to hear of @AmbareeshMurty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with @Pepperfry live on 🙏 #RIP."

So sad & shocking to hear of @AmbareeshMurty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with @Pepperfry live on 🙏 #RIP — Swati Bhargava (@Swats26) August 8, 2023 ×

Co-founder of UrbanLadder, Rajiv Srivastava also expressed his condolences on X, "This is shocking. It's tough enough to be an entrepreneur. It's tougher to be one, in a category like furniture and building the brand @Pepperfry across a decade. Have heard great things about him."

This is shocking. It's tough enough to be an entrepreneur. It's tougher to be one, in a category like furniture and building the brand @Pepperfry across a decade.



Have heard great things about him.



RIP @AmbareeshMurty



Condolences to the team and family. Prayers for the… https://t.co/oOqsn2OaBC — Rajiv Srivatsa (@telljeeves) August 8, 2023 ×

Pepperfry: India’s online furniture store

Pepperfry was set up in Mumbai in 2011. The company now delivers to 500 cities and has three warehouses and over 60 experiential studios across 20 cities. According to Crunchbase, which provides information about companies, Pepperfry has raised $245.3 million (around ₹1,770 crores) since its inception.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE