In India's Odisha, a student at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday (May 1) evening. The student, as per reports, is of Nepali origins and is the second student to allegedly commit suicide inside the KIIT campus.

Advertisment

The student who was pursuing B.Tech at the institution has been identified as Prisa Sah by KIIT.

Also read | Another Nepali student found dead at KIIT university in Bhubaneswar; second suicide in 75 days

Who was Prisa Sah?

Advertisment

Prisa Sah was a first-year B.Tech student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneshwar. Reports suggest that she was found hanging in her hostel room.

Authorities have suggested that it might be a case of suicide; however, they have yet to confirm. The investigation is underway.

IANS, citing a source in the Commissionerate Police, stated that the deceased student, Prisa Sah, was under severe mental stress due to relationship issues with her boyfriend. The boyfriend, as per the report, lives in Dehradun. However, the report did not specify what the issue, if any, was.

Advertisment

Also read | Inauguration of Vizhinjam Port in Kerala significant for India's maritime sector: PM Modi

We mourn her loss

KIIT in a statement on X shared condolences and wrote: "We deeply mourn for the untimely demise of our beloved student, Ms. Prisha Sah. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered, expressed their heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community. May her soul rest in peace."

The Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of the student.

"We demand an investigation into this matter as soon as possible. We will also investigate the matter in detail, what happened and why she died... We want the accused should be arrested and punished," said Samar Bahadur, a member of the Samaj.

Amid uproar, KIIT has urged people from "spreading or believing unverified claims."

We urge everyone to refrain from spreading or believing unverified claims. The matter is currently under police investigation, and KIIT is extending full support to the authorities.



In sensitive situations, misinformation can lead to unnecessary distress. Please rely only on… — KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) May 2, 2025

"The matter is currently under police investigation, and KIIT is extending full support to the authorities. In sensitive situations, misinformation can lead to unnecessary distress. Please rely only on official updates from authorised sources."

Watch | Nepali student found dead at KIIT University; B.Tech student found hanging in hostel room

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations