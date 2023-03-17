Who is Kirthi Krithivasan? The new CEO & MD of TCS following Rajesh Gopinath's resignation

Tata Consultancy Services or TCS has named Kirthi Krithivasan as the company's new CEO and MD after former position holder Rajesh Gopinath resigned earlier this week unexpectedly. Kirthivasan is a familiar face and has served the company the same as Gopinath. The company in its statement said that he will be responsible for planning and executing the company's growth strategies, improving financial performances and market positioning. But who is K Kirthivasan, where and at what position was he working earlier, what's his educational qualification and why did Gopinath resign after a 22-year tenure? Here's everything you need to know about the two:

Who is Kirthi Krithivasan?

Having a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree from IIT Kanpur, Kirthivasan is one of the most renowned faces of the industry and at TCS as well. He joined TCS back in 1989, Money Control reported.

Previous to this, he worked as the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, one of the company’s largest and most prominent verticals in terms of revenue contribution, deals, and business. Krithivasan was also then responsible for 35-40 per cent of TCS’ revenue.

He had also helped the company with many key clients with digital transformation, change in management cycle acceleration, and in achieving value beyond cost optimisation, and establishing IT programme governance.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG, TCS Iberoamerica, as well as TCS Ireland.

Why did Rajesh Gopinath resigned after 22 years?

As per the company's statement, former CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan resigned on March 16 after a stellar career for 22 years to pursue 'other interests' and will step down in September this year.

The company in its statement said, "We wish to inform you that Mr Rajesh Gopinathan (DIN: 06365813), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (“the Company”) has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023."