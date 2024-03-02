Who is Bansuri Swaraj? Daughter of Sushma Swaraj set to make her debut in Lok Sabha elections

In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, Bansuri Swaraj, a prominent Supreme Court advocate and daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, has been named the candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming elections. Set to contest from the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri's journey into politics marks a noteworthy transition from her legal career to the realm of governance.

Bansuri Swaraj, aged 40, boasts an illustrious legal background, having served as the additional advocate general for Haryana and maintained a thriving private practice since 2007. Educated at prestigious institutions such as Oxford University for Law and the University of Warwick, England, where she pursued English literature, Bansuri combines academic prowess with practical legal expertise.

The BJP's endorsement

Bansuri's political trajectory gained momentum when she was appointed as the co-convener of the legal cell of the BJP in Delhi in 2023.

Her nomination as a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections sheds light on the party's confidence in her leadership and advocacy skills.

Notably, Bansuri's name featured prominently in the BJP's initial list of candidates, alongside names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers.

Beyond her legal acumen, Bansuri has emerged as a vocal critic of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. Her outspoken stance against Kejriwal's policies and governance style has garnered attention within political circles.

On her mother Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri said she is her inspiration. "In my previous life, I must have done some good karma for Sushma Swaraj to be my mother. She is my inspiration and my guiding light. As of now, my responsibility is that of a con-convener of the BJP Delhi Legal Cell and I shall be focusing on discharging this responsibility," Bansuri said in 2023 when she formally entered Indian politics.

"I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'Pradhan Sewak' for the third time. I want to thank Sangathan Mahamantri Pawan Rana, Jay Panda, my elder sister Alka Gujjar and every single BJP worker who have bestowed this opportunity on me," Bansuri said.