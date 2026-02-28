Google Preferred
Who attacked YouTuber Saleem Wastik at his Ghaziabad home? All we know

Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 08:47 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 08:47 IST
YouTuber Saleem Wastik Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Who attacked YouTuber Saleem Wastik at his Ghaziabad home? The YouTuber is in critical condition after a stabbing by two helmeted assailants who entered his office. Police are probing named suspects and examining CCTV footage. 

What do we know so far? Scroll down to read more.

Saleem Wastik, a YouTuber known for publicly identifying as an ex-Muslim and for his appearances on television debates, is in critical condition after being stabbed at his residence in Ghaziabad. The attack took place on Friday (Feb 27) morning in Ashok Vihar Colony, police said.

What happened?

According to the police, on Friday, two men arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. Both men were wearing helmets, which they kept on as they entered the premises. Inside the house, they entered a small office Wastik had set up. There, they stabbed the YouTuber multiple times in the neck and abdomen. According to people present at the scene, there was also an attempt to slit his throat.

Family members and neighbours quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors there described his injuries as life-threatening and referred him to Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He remains under treatment in critical condition.

Police received the first call around 8:00 am through Dial 112, reporting that a man had been attacked by two unidentified individuals in the Ali Garden area. Officers reached the spot soon after and confirmed the victim’s identity as Salim, son of Noor Hasan.

Suspects named: Investigation underway

A formal complaint has been filed by Wastik’s son, Usman. In it, he named two unknown attackers as well as several individuals he alleges were involved in planning the assault. Those mentioned include Ashfaq, Sonu, Shahrukh Neta, Bhati Builder and a local AIMIM leader identified as Ajgar.

Usman has urged police to gather evidence and make arrests. Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working to trace the attackers. Officials said the motive is still under investigation.

Wastik has maintained an active presence online and has drawn attention in the past for his views and critical statements on the Muslim community following his departure from Islam.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

