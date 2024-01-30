Who are MARCOs? India’s toughest men conducting anti-piracy operations in Arabian Sea. 6 key facts

Amidst the raging security crisis in the Middle East and the adjoining seas, the Indian Navy is emerging as a reliable, net security provider in the region. In a second anti-piracy mission within 24 hours, the Indian Navy rescued 19 crew members and a vessel from armed Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea. The warship, INS Sumitra, successfully saved the fishing vessel Al Naeemi and freed 19 Pakistani nationals from the grip of 11 Somali pirates.