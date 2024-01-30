Who are MARCOs? India’s toughest men conducting anti-piracy operations in Arabian Sea. 6 key facts
Story highlights
Behind these daring sea operations are India’s elite marine commandos or MARCOs, firmly committed to combating piracy and all sorts of security threats in the Indian waters and beyond.
Amidst the raging security crisis in the Middle East and the adjoining seas, the Indian Navy is emerging as a reliable, net security provider in the region. In a second anti-piracy mission within 24 hours, the Indian Navy rescued 19 crew members and a vessel from armed Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea. The warship, INS Sumitra, successfully saved the fishing vessel Al Naeemi and freed 19 Pakistani nationals from the grip of 11 Somali pirates.
Earlier on Sunday, the Navy responded to distress calls from a hijacked Iranian vessel Iman, which had been hijacked by pirates.
MARCOs: The men behind anti-piracy operations
Behind these daring sea operations are India’s elite marine commandos or MARCOs, firmly committed to combating piracy and all sorts of security threats in the Indian waters and beyond. Let’s know more about the MARCOs:
- MARCOs are among India’s top elite commando forces, besides the National Security Guard, Garud, Para commandos, Force One, and others. The force was formed in 1987.
- These men are the toughest soldiers, always looking after the seas and ready to undertake any operation with confidence induced by rigorous training and advanced weapons.
- MARCOs are modelled on the US Navy SEALS.
- What makes MARCOs different from other forces is their capability to act swiftly in diverse and adverse conditions and environments. Nothing is beyond their limits, be it sky, water or land. They also coordinate with the Indian Army in sensitive locations of the country and conduct joint operations.
- MARCOs are also dubbed as ‘the Fearless’, with their motto being: The few The fearless. They have also displayed their immense courage in the country’s key rescue efforts and cyclone operations. MARCOs are also well-known and appreciated for their contribution to the security measures taken following the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.
- Their involvement in the Sri Lankan civil war is also acknowledged and appreciated both by Indians and Sri Lankans. During the late 1980s, they played a crucial role in seizing control of key territories held by LTTE fighters and restoring peace in the war-torn country.
(With inputs from agencies)