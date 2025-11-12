/Who are doctors detained in Delhi Red Fort car blast case, and what are their links to Faridabad terror module

A blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Nov 10 killed eight and injured 20. A Hyundai i20 with Haryana plates was used. Police linked the car to a Faridabad terror module tied to Al-Falah University. Five doctors, including Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Adeel Rather, have been arrested so far
On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. Previously, a CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the suspect driving the car was seen wearing a black mask. The fatal blast followed a massive seizure of around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, as well a large cache of ammunition by police forces of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The probe agencies are now trying to establish a connection between Red Fort blast accused and Faridabad terror module busted on November 10.
In Faridabad, the cops also seized 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition. Nearly 3,000 kg of IED-making material was also recovered. The recoveries and arrests point to the existence of what police described as a ‘white-collar terror ecosystem’, with links to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Several doctors have been arrested after the module was busted.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the case and they, along with forensic experts, have inspected the blast site. As the probe continues, investigative agencies have arrested the first owner of the car, Mohd Salman. He reportedly sold the vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was later sold to another person from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Police have detained around three individuals in Pulwama for questioning.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that investigative agencies are “exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those responsible for the deadly blast “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. He made the remarks in English during his visit to Bhutan. “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today,” PM Modi said.