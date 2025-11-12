/'Take it as warning...': Al-Falah university website hacked amid probe on Red Fort car blast, Faridabad terror module

The official website of Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad was reportedly hacked on Tuesday (Nov 11). The incident comes a day after Red Fort car blast that rocked the national capital on Nov 10. The hackers posted a warning message and said that those employed in the university should not engage in “anti-national activities.” In its message, the hackers also said that such institutions should not be allowed in India. Al-Falah University has under intense scrutiny in the investigation of the Red Fort car blast, with several of its associated doctors arrested for alleged involvement in a "white-collar terror network." The primary name from the hospital that is being tied to the Red Fort blast is of Dr Muzzamil Shakeel. Several other doctors employed at Al-Falah University are reportedly under investigation.

Red Fort car blast

On Monday (Nov 11), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. CCTV footage revealed that the the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the first owner of the car, Mohd Salman, has been arrested identified. CCTV footage also showed the first visual of the suspect wearing a black mask. Another footage showed him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt. As per reports, the car was parked near the Red Fort for three hours before the blast. Investigation revealed that Salman reportedly sold to vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was then sold to another person from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The police have detained around three individuals in Pulwama for questioning in the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that investigative agencies are “exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those responsible for the deadly blast “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. He made the remarks in English during his visit to Bhutan. “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today,” PM Modi said.

Faridabad terror module