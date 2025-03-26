Tihar Jail, the largest prison complex in South Asia, to be relocated. As Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the 2025-26 budget, she allocated $1.2 million to shift the jail complex and other expenses around it. The prison, which houses dreaded criminals, will be moved to the outskirts of the national capital.

"In order to decongest the existing Tihar Jail Complex for the welfare of prisoners, a new scheme for the development of a new jail complex by shifting the existing complex to some other location has been formulated," the Delhi CM highlighted in the budget she presented in the assembly.

Tihar Jail was commissioned in 1958; despite being located in West Delhi, it was run by the state of Punjab. In 1966, the control was transferred to Delhi. It has been a while since the jail complex has been facing overcrowding issues, inmates have been cramped in small cells. The structure spreads across more than 400 acres of land and was designed to house 10,026 inmates, it is currently accommodating 19,500 instead.

A source from Tihar Jail was quoted by news agency PTI, "We had also asked for space in Baprola, but due to encroachment, we couldn't get that. However, we have written to the Delhi government to provide 100 acres of land somewhere else. Jail Numbers 1 to 9 are designed to house approximately 5,000 inmates, but these accommodate over 12,000 prisoners at present, the source said."

"Jail Number 10 to 16 are designed to house approximately 3,700 inmates, but currently accommodate over 3,900 inmates. Jail Number 4 in Tihar and 12 in Mandoli Jail are known as 'Mulaija Jail' which means first-time offenders. We have a large number of inmates in these two jails,” the source added.