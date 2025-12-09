Google Preferred
  What's flight status today? Hyderabad to Mumbai, over 200 flights grounded on Day 8

What's flight status today? Hyderabad to Mumbai, over 200 flights grounded on Day 8

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 11:06 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 11:06 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Major cities include Hyderabad with 58 IndiGo service cancellations, Chennai reported 41 cancellations, followed by Mumbai with 31, Ahmedabad with 16, and Thiruvananthapuram with four (one arrival and three departures).

IndiGo flight cancellations continued for an 8th consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Bengaluru airport facing the brunt of disruptions, accounting for a total of 121 cancellations, including 58 arrivals and 63 departures. So far, more than 200 flights have been cancelled.

Other major cities include Hyderabad, where 58 IndiGo services were cancelled for the day, 14 arrivals and 44 departures, marking its first major disruption since 4 December. Chennai reported 41 cancellations, followed by Mumbai with 31, Ahmedabad with 16, and Thiruvananthapuram with four (one arrival and three departures), according to several media reports.

The key routes in Hyderabad were affected, including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Srinagar, Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bagdogra, Chennai and Jodhpur. While the overall number of cancellations has dipped, major route disruptions continue to trouble passengers, many of whom have aired grievances on social media.

IndiGo may lose some of its routes

Meanwhile, IndiGo may lose some of its routes to rival airlines during the winter schedule as Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that the government will "definitely" cut IndiGo flight slots amid ongoing disruptions, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"We will definitely reduce the number of routes, which are in IndiGo's (winter) schedule. The order to this effect will be issued. This will be a kind of penalty on the airline as they will not be able to fly on those (curtailed) routes," Naidu told DD News on Monday. Naidu added that the withdrawn routes will be reassigned to other carriers and restored to IndiGo once the airline proves it can operate them reliably.

The Rahul Bhatia-controlled airline currently operates more than 2,200 flights daily across more than 90 domestic destinations and 40-plus abroad destinations.

Also read: The IndiGo story: 1.4 billion Indians, 430 million flyers, one dominant airline. Will it be IndiGone soon?

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION.

