/What is Viksit Bharat G Ram G rural job scheme that will replace MGNREGA. Know in detail

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is to be replaced with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB—G RAM G BILL, 2025. So what is the Viksit Bharat G Ram G rural job scheme and how is it different from MGNREGA? Let's take a look...

The rural development framework aims at giving statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household, so as to make rural Bharat resilient.

The new programme “will focus on empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation through public works aggregating into forming Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, with a thematic focus on water security through water-related works, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and special works to mitigate extreme weather events.”

It is a Central governmenr scheme in which 90 per cent of the expenses will be borne by the Centre, while only 10 per cent of it will be given by the North Eastern States, Himalayan States and Union territories. While for other states it would be a 60-40 expense ratio pattern.

What is MGNREGA

Under MGNREGA, the centre provided 100% funding for the scheme within 5 km of an applicant's residence, and minimum legal wage under the law is to be paid.

If work is not provided within 15 days of applying, applicants are paid unemployment allowance by the Centre.