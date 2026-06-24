/What impact will lifting of oil sanctions on Iranian oil have on India? WION Decodes

The first round of talks between US and Iran ended in Switzerland on a "positive" note allowing a 60-day sanctions waiver for the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil. This is a major geopolitical and economic reset at a time the world economy has seen a slump due to the Iran war. For India it is a big relief as this will greatly reduce its massive oil import bill.

Reduced Import Costs

India is among the largest importer and consumer of crude oil in the world with its bill often exceeding $100 billion. The lifting of sanction will lead to price drop of crude oil which will immediately help lower fiscal and current account deficits.

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Iran’s geographical proximity to India leads to lower freight costs and shorter delivery times when compared to western routes. Also India has been a traditional importer of Iranian crude oil and its refineries are used to processing Iranian light and heavy crude grades. The refineries, therefore, need minimal adjustments to resume Imports.

Lifting oil sanctions provides India relief in crude import bill, strengthens energy security. It also offers cheaper, diversified supply sources to manage inflation.

Provides India oil diversification

Since 2022 India has heavily relied on discounted Russian crude oil, but the re-entry of Iranian oil provides India with options and advantage in global energy negotiations.

Revival of energy investments

Waiver for the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil after the first round of talks in Switzerland also opens up beneficial trade corridors for India, including access to Central Asia and Afghanistan via the Chabahar Port. It also opens up chances to renew talks for transnational gas pipelines.

It also allows opportunity to Indian public sector companies like ONGC, Indian Oil, and Oil India to revive exploration projects, such as the untapped Farsi Block gas field that has about 22 trillion cubic feet of reserves.

Favorable trade terms