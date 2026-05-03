/West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Repoll in Falta on May 21 due to ‘severe electoral offences’ in the constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a complete repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, citing what it described as “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during polling held on Wednesday (April 29). In an official directive, the poll body said fresh voting will take place across all 285 polling stations in the constituency, including auxiliary booths, on May 21. Polling will be conducted from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the counting of votes scheduled for May 24.

“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29 April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations,” the Commission said in its order. As a result of the decision, counting for the 293 Assembly seats in the state, excluding Falta, will now proceed on May 4.

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Political reactions to repolling

Reacting to the development, Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MP from Diamond Harbour, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not win the seat. Referring to what he termed the “Diamond Harbour model”, Banerjee said it would remain unaffected and challenged opponents to contest strongly in the constituency.

The ECI’s move comes amid a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC over alleged irregularities. The BJP had earlier claimed that electronic voting machines were tampered with during the second phase of polling, alleging that its button had been taped in several booths in Falta, located in the South 24 Parganas district.

TMC rejected the allegations, accusing the BJP of raising false claims in anticipation of defeat. The party also criticised the Election Commission and police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, whom it had earlier accused of intimidating its candidate Jehangir Khan. The BJP denied these charges.