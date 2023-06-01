The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) gathered Thursday in South Africa’s Cape Town for a two-day summit, with agendas of a common trade currency and expansion of the bloc on the table. However, the discussions were soon overshadowed by one burning question: Will South Africa host Russian President Vladimir Putin in August for the summit of BRICS heads of state slated to be held in South Africa’s Johannesburg? Looking at legal options: South Africa South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor was quoted by Reuters as saying that her country was exploring legal options if Putin, declared a war criminal by the International Criminal Court and subjected to an arrest warrant, can travel to South Africa to attend the BRICS summit.

"Our government is currently looking at what the legal options are with respect to this matter," she told reporters, adding that an invitation has been issued to all BRICS heads of state.

The statement comes days after several media reports indicated that South Africa will issue blanket diplomatic immunity to all participants of the BRICS summit, paving the way for the Russian strongman to visit Johannesburg without any complications. West’s hegemony challenged Pandor, speaking on behalf of BRICS, emphasised the alliance's ambition to provide global leadership in a world marked by competition, geopolitical tensions, inequality, and declining global security. She highlighted the need for reforming global decision-making structures, including the United Nations Security Council, as the concentration of economic power leaves many nations vulnerable.

India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar echoed this sentiment, emphasising that traditional approaches are insufficient for addressing new challenges. He said, “Old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change. We must act."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western powers of using sanctions as a tool of colonialism and unfair suppression in the global power struggle. He criticised the practice, highlighting its impact on countries like his own. Expansion of BRICS on the horizon Pandor mentioned that exploring opportunities to reduce risks for BRICS institutions in the current financial landscape would be a priority. The leaders of BRICS have expressed openness to admitting new members, including oil-producing countries, and this expansion may be discussed during the ministers' gathering in Cape Town.