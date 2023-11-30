Watch: Water leaks from overhead bins in Air India flight, flyer questions airline's 'immersive experience'

Air India found itself involved in another bizarre incident after the passengers on one of its flights were left upset because of water leakage from through its overhead bins. A user @baldwhiner shared the video, which captured the incident, on social media platform X. Since the video was shared, it garnered too much attention on social media.

"Air India. Fly with us, it's not a trip… it's an immersive experience," said @baldwhiner in the caption of the post. In the video shared, several passengers were seen resting on one side of the plane and the seats on the other side were completely empty as water continued to drip down from the overhead bins. As the video ended, the captain of the flight spoke about the issue of water leakage. Air India ….



fly with us – it's not a trip …

it's an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/cEVEoX0mmQ — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) November 29, 2023 × Video goes viral on social media

The post was shared on the social media platform on November 29. Since the time it was posted, it garnered more than six lakh views, however, WION couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video.

Also read: Air India passengers to undergo additional checks at Delhi airport after Pannun threatens to blow up flight

The video has till now more than 5,000 likes and multiple comments.

"Some left their fully filled water bottle in cabin luggage, that might be the reason this is why they ask us to keep water bottles with us. Don't just simply blame the company," wrote a user.

"Can someone ask for a refund in such situations?" said another.

Watch: Pannun Air India threat: What's stopping Trudeau from arresting the Khalistani terrorist? A third user wrote, "Had a similar experience in 2018 Frankfurt to Delhi, just after the takeoff. The flight attendant said nothing to worry about, it was normal and asked me to move toward the kitchen until it stopped. 10 minutes later it was ok, probably some issue with AC." "Omg, this is pathetic," commented a fourth user.

A fifth user stated, "Hope the passengers are compensated fairly."

One user also suggested that it may be a ‘technical glitch’, while others expressed anger lack of care and service of the airline.

‘This is a technical glitch. Can happen with any airline. Looks like the passengers are more comfortable than guys who propagate the video to defame the airline," said a user.