LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Watch: Water leaks from overhead bins in Air India flight, flyer questions airline's 'immersive experience'

New Delhi, India Edited By: PrishaUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
main img

Snapshot of the viral video of water leaking in Air India flight. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As the water started dripping inside the flight, the airline crew shifted several passengers from their seats 

Air India found itself involved in another bizarre incident after the passengers on one of its flights were left upset because of water leakage from through its overhead bins. A user @baldwhiner shared the video, which captured the incident, on social media platform X. Since the video was shared, it garnered too much attention on social media.

"Air India. Fly with us, it's not a trip… it's an immersive experience," said @baldwhiner in the caption of the post. In the video shared, several passengers were seen resting on one side of the plane and the seats on the other side were completely empty as water continued to drip down from the overhead bins. As the video ended, the captain of the flight spoke about the issue of water leakage.

×

Video goes viral on social media

The post was shared on the social media platform on November 29. Since the time it was posted, it garnered more than six lakh views, however,  WION couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video. 

trending now

The video has till now more than 5,000 likes and multiple comments.

"Some left their fully filled water bottle in cabin luggage, that might be the reason this is why they ask us to keep water bottles with us. Don't just simply blame the company," wrote a user.

"Can someone ask for a refund in such situations?" said another.

Watch: Pannun Air India threat: What's stopping Trudeau from arresting the Khalistani terrorist?

A third user wrote, "Had a similar experience in 2018 Frankfurt to Delhi, just after the takeoff. The flight attendant said nothing to worry about, it was normal and asked me to move toward the kitchen until it stopped. 10 minutes later it was ok, probably some issue with AC." "Omg, this is pathetic," commented a fourth user.

A fifth user stated, "Hope the passengers are compensated fairly." 

One user also suggested that it may be a ‘technical glitch’, while others expressed anger lack of care and service of the airline.

‘This is a technical glitch. Can happen with any airline. Looks like the passengers are more comfortable than guys who propagate the video to defame the airline," said a user. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Prisha

Prisha is a digital journalist at WION and she majorly covers international politics. She loves to dive into features and explore different cultures and histories of various places. She believes in journalism with a cause and books are her solace. 

RELATED

India approves major defence deal: 97 Tejas aircraft, 156 Prachand helicopters to boost armed forces

NASA chief meets Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut

India: NIT in Srinagar announces winter holidays fearing more protests after a student's controversial remark

Topics