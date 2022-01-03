Watch: Tourists ignored the Omicron warning at Baga Beach in Goa

Despite the troubling Covid spike, a video shared widely on Twitter shows massive crowds at a famous Goa tourist site.

Since the end of December, Goa has seen a considerable influx of tourists, with visitors flocking to the coastal state for the Christmas-New Year holiday season.

The massive flood of tourists, according to officials, has pushed up the COVID-19 positive rate, which reached 10% on Sunday.

"This is a royal welcome to the Covid wave," remarked a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Herman Gomes.

The majority of the visitors are tourists.

Hundreds of people were seen going down a road near Baga Beach in North Goa in the footage.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists.

Thousands of domestic tourists flocked to Goa to ring in the New Year at beaches, pubs, and nightclubs, despite the government's severe restrictions aimed at containing the latest strain of the coronavirus.

Hotels, restaurants, and casinos have been instructed by state officials to only accept visitors who have a valid vaccination certificate or proof of a negative test result.



