New Delhi, India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad on Thursday (Nov. 28). While heading to take the oath, her brother Rahul Gandhi started taking her pictures, and later Congress posted a video of them saying, "Proud brother".

Advertisment

In the video posted by Congress on X, Rahul Gandhi was seen capturing his sister on camera, saying, "Let me also take this."

The video went viral, attracting several comments. One of the users commented, "siblings goals activated".

Advertisment

Priyanka Gandhi also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and took his blessings.

Priyanka took the oath as a member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, holding a copy of the Constitution.

Also read: By-polls: Priyanka Gandhi secures comfortable lead in maiden contest from Kerala's Wayanad

Advertisment

Her family members, including her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and children, Raihan and Miraya, were also present at her oath ceremony.

"Having been elected a member of the House of the People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established. I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office which I am about to assume," she said while holding the Indian Constitution.

"Having been elected a member of the House of the People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established. I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office which I am about to assume," she added.

Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives up Wayanad Lok Sabha seat for sister Priyanka Gandhi

"To my mother, Robert, and my two jewels- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!" she had said.

Priyanka won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

(With inputs from agencies)