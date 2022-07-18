Watch | Mumbai beach gets washed by tons of plastic, video raises questions

Did you know that by 2016, nearly 60-90 per cent of the marine debris was covered in nearly 14-19 million tonnes of plastic that found their way to the oceans. Are humans to be blamed? The answer would be yes. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, advisory posts, and regulations, people still appear unable to refrain from discarding the trash into the sea. The majority of people don’t even realise the harm they cause. Recently, a video on Twitter went viral which showed the situation at Mumbai beach. The video shows the harsh reality and currently has more than 78 thousand views, tons of comments, and hundreds of retweets, India Today reported.

A video posted on July 16, posted by Mumbaimatterz Twitter account, provides a bird-eye view of Mumbai’s Mahim beach, covered in trash. The captions states, “Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the return gift from the Arabian Sea.”

With over 78 thousand views, netizens offered their opinions in the comment section while clearly enraged. Many people discussed the need for tough regulations to prevent plastic pollution. Others requested a substantial fine for people who violate the rules. Netizens expressed their anger on Twitter in response to the video shared.

Later, the profile also posted a subsequent post demonstrating how the authorities organised a clean-up campaign to remove the trash gathered at the beach.

Every year millions of tonnes of plastic are produced using fossil fuels. Once the plastic enters the environment, the fragments strangle marine life and the food chain.

