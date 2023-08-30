ugc_banner

Watch: Indian PM Modi celebrates Rakshabandhan with young school kids

ANI
New DelhiUpdated: Aug 30, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with school children in New Delhi /@narendramodi/X Photograph:(Twitter)

Prime Minister also posed for a group photo with schoolgirls and teachers on the occasion. The customised rakhis, which the girls tied on PM Modi’s wrist, had his image on them.

Celebrating sibling bond on Raksha Bandhan, schoolgirls tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a school in New Delhi. The schoolchildren greeted PM Modi with smiles as he entered the classroom and tied the sacred thread to him.

As the girls stepped up to tie the rakhi, Prime Minister Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, asking their names and classes.

In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her. PM Modi was seen sitting on a chair with the schoolgirls taking turns to tie rakhis.

The festival marking the eternal bond between a brother and a sister is being celebrated with signature pomp and fervour across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, schoolgirls tied rakhis to CRPF jawans. In the Samba district of the Valley, BSF jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children.

