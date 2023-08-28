On Raksha Bandhan, meet these Bollywood siblings who we absolutely love

Be it Chetan, Vijay and Dev Anand or Raj, Shammi and Shashi Kapoor, Mehmood and Minoo Mumtaz, Nargis and Anwar Hussain, Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor or Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, the Hindi film industry has always been animated by the cumulative talent of illustrious siblings.

This Raksha Bandhan, let's shine a spotlight on creative duos who have independently and together gifted us some of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences.



Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

While Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, Zoya made a considerable splash too with her first film, Luck By Chance (2009). After many stars turned down the lead role in it, Farhan stepped in and his production company, Excel Entertainment, also produced the film.

Excel Entertainment went on to produce Zoya's next two films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Farhan not only acted in them but also wrote their dialogues.

In the former, he played Imran Qureshi, a free-spirited copywriter, and in the latter, he played Sunny Gill, a globe-trotting journalist. Even though Zoya now has her own company, Tiger Baby, Farhan's Excel Entertainment continues to support her projects like Gully Boy (2019), and the two seasons of Made in Heaven.



Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma founded an independent production studio, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2013 and, right from the onset, demonstrated the intent to break new ground with the searing NH10 which addressed honour killings and patriarchal violence. Next came Phillauri, a romantic comedy with a twist, and it was followed by Pari, a supernatural horror film, and Paatal Lok, a powerful procedural starring Jaideep Ahlawat about caste-driven divisions, corruption in politics, media, and law enforcement agencies.

The acclaimed series streamed on Amazon Prime with great success. The duo has also produced Bulbbul, Mai: A Mother's Rage and Qala for Netflix. Even though Anushka left Clean Slate Filmz in 2022, she will be seen as the lead star of the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress, and will portray cricketer Jhulan Goswami.



Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana

The multi-talented Chandigarh boys are the quintessential outsiders who have carved a niche in the Hindi film industry with sheer grit. Ayushmann Khurrana's tryst with fame began when he won the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004, became a successful anchor, and made his acting debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor.

A National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards later, he has established himself as a risk-taker who backs unusual human stories like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, and Article 15.

Aparshakti was the captain of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team and then became a radio jockey and television host. He then made his acting debut as Mahavir Phogat's bumbling nephew in the sports biopic Dangal (2016) and was seen in supporting roles in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree etc before headlining 2021's Helmet. Recently, he made a huge impact in Amazon Prime's series Jubilee as the calculating Binod Das.



Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana

Siblings Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana belong to an illustrious family, as their father, Akash Khurana, is a venerated actor, director, writer, and theatre exponent. Akarsh is the founder of Akvarious Productions and Adhaar is also an actor, writer, and director even though he initially studied forensic science in Glasgow. Adhaar also worked as an assistant director for Akarsh's 2018 film Karwaan and the two co-founded Troika Productions.

In recent times, Adhaar has acted in Zee Theatre's Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti, a fun, family comedy directed by Akarsh, and the two also co-directed the teleplay, Dhumrapaan. Akarsh continues to leave his creative imprint across the stage, OTT, and film productions and with teleplays like Stand Up and Some Times and recently directed Zee Theatre's suspense thriller Gunehgaar. He was also in the news for directing the Taapsee Pannu starrer, Rashmi Rocket.



Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, despite being the sons of action director Shyam Kaushal, did not have stardom handed over to them on a platter. Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur, played minor roles in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet and then delivered a breakout performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He then struck gold in hits like Uri, Raazi, Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and will soon be seen as Sam Bahadur in a biopic based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Sunny initially enrolled at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later chose to pursue acting. Like his brother, he too began his career with bit parts and was an assistant director in 2014's Gunday. Only recently, he has been seen in major roles in projects like Gold, Shiddat and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

