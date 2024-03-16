WATCH | Indian Navy thwarts Somali pirates from using hijacked vessel for 'acts of piracy'

The Indian Navy successfully intercepted and prevented Somali pirates from using the Malta-flagged cargo ship Ruen which had been hijacked back in December in the Arabian Sea for acts of piracy on the high seas, said a spokesperson, on Saturday (Mar 16).

What happened?

The vessel, ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship, on Friday (Mar 15). The vessel had also opened fire on the Indian Navy warship, said the spokesperson in a statement.

“The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers,” said the spokesperson of the Indian Navy on X.

The pirates have been called upon to “surrender & release the vessel & any civilians they may be holding against their will,” said the Indian Navy. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maritime security and the safety of seafarers in the region. #IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen.



The European Union naval force, on Thursday (Mar 14) said that Somali pirates may have used ex-MV Ruen to take over a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia on Tuesday.

EU’s anti-piracy operation EUNAVFOR citing visual information said at least 12 alleged pirates boarded MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel which was in the midst of a voyage from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian Navy’s Mission deployed warships and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft sprang into action to counter a piracy attack targeting MV Abdullah, on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The Indian Navy warship also remained close to the MV Abdullah, safeguarding it until it reached the territorial waters of Somalia.

“The safety of the MV’s crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained & the IN warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” said the Indian Navy.

About ex-MV Ruen

On December 14, the Malta-flagged vessel reported that six unknown personnel had boarded the ship prompting the Indian Navy to deploy its Maritime Patrol Aircraft to investigate.

Subsequently, the personnel from the responding team established communication with all 18 crew members on board the vessel. No Indians were on the vessel at the time, the Ministry of Defence had said.

On December 16, INS Kochi intercepted ex-MV Ruen and closely followed it during its transit towards Somalia till. The Indian Navy also ensured that a crew member who got injured during the ordeal was released by the pirates and received medical attention on board the warship.