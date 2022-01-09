Watch: Indian Army comes to pregnant woman’s rescue, helps in reaching hospital amid heavy snowfall in J&K  

Be it a cyclone or floods, Indian Army has always gone an extra mile to help citizens in dire need.

In yet another commendable gesture, the army helped a pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The force conducted the emergency evacuation from Ghaggar Hill village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Boniyar tehsil.

The team shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite difficult road conditions.

As per a press release, Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill village, which is along LoC in Boniyar tehsil, received a distress call on January 8 at 10.30 am.

In it, the locals requested urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady, who was in critical condition.

The army’s medical team rushed to the location. After an initial assessment of the patient, an emergency evacuation was planned on viewing the critical situation.

As it was difficult to run a vehicle due to heavy snowfall, army prepared a stretcher and took the patient till Salasan on it and then shifted her to a Public Health Centre (PHC) ambulance there.

"Thereafter, without losing much time, the evacuation team including Battlefield Nursing Assistants (BFNA) moved her from Ghaggar Hill along with porters towards Salasan at 11 am," army said.

In spite of heavy snowfall, the team safely brought the patient to Salasan by covering a distance of 6.5 km and handed over her to the team of paramedics from PHC Boniyar at 1.45 pm.

For swift action and timely assistance, the family and locals expressed gratitude towards army, civil administration and PHC Boniyar.

