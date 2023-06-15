Watch | Groom takes bride home on a decorated bulldozer in Indian state of Jharkhand

Recently, the video of a marriage procession in the Indian state of Jharkhand is taking the internet by storm for the groom's unusual choice of vehicle for his procession.

Groom Raja Krishna Mahato made a grand entrance at his wedding venue by riding a bulldozer and decided to take his bride, Aarti, home on the earthmover.

The vehicle was adorned with flowers and mattresses, cushions were also placed on the bucket of the excavator to make the seating comfortable.

The viral video doing rounds on social media shows the groom riding in the bucket of the vehicle with his bride, leaving the onlookers amazed.

The unique wedding procession was witnessed by a massive crowd in the city of Ranchi.

A florist by profession, Mahato said that he had this desire to do something unique for his own wedding, according to India Today.

Having decorated several wedding cars, he said he wanted to make his own marriage procession stand out.

Further elaborating on the reason behind specifically choosing the excavator as his ride back home with his bride, he said that seeing a bulldozer reminds one of cleanliness and he aimed to incorporate that essence into his marriage hoping it to be hassle-free. Strange occurrences at Indian weddings A bride called off her marriage in the Indian state of Odisha after the groom insisted on mutton for his guests. As a result, the groom had to leave empty-handed. The bizarre incident took place at the bride's house located in the Dhama area of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

As per reports in Odishatv.in, the quarrel began after a mutton shortage at the feast due to which the last seven to eight guests from the groom's side could not be served the dish.

The bride's family said that they were unable to arrange mutton at that hour because it was already late in the evening. However, the issue blew out of proportion and became a serious problem. The bride chose not to go forward with the marriage after being upset by the groom and his guests' actions.

Speaking about the incident, the bride told Odishatv.in, “Everything was in place. Even the mutton was served as well. But it finished before the last six or seven persons could eat. Then they started arguing with my father accusing him of mismanagement.”

“My parents and other family members urged them to keep quiet and tried to pacify them by offering chicken and fish instead, but they were adamant in their demand for mutton and started misbehaving with us,” the bride said.

"My father even bowed down and pleaded before them, but they remained unmoved. It seemed wrong to me and I told them to leave the place without marriage,” she added.

