Groom dies after bride's ex-lover gives explosive-filled 'home theatre system' as wedding gift

A home theatre music system, which was received as a gift at a wedding reception, turned out to be a bomb that killed two and injured five in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The incident reportedly happened earlier this week in Chamari village of Kabirdham district.

Chhattisgarh Police claimed that they have solved the case as they revealed that the music system had explosives which new up when it was plugged into power.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Hemendra Meravi, who got married to Lalita Marwari (22). The wedding ceremony was organized in Chamari village on April 2. A day after the function, police said that the members started unwrapping the gifts they had received at the wedding.

According to ASP Manisha Thakur, who is the investigating officer, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police, said: "As soon as Meravi tried to connect the music system to an electronic socket and switched it on, an explosion occurred, killing him on the spot."

As quoted by media reports, Thakur revealed that the suspect, identified as Sarju Markam, was detained on Tuesday. Markam is reported to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district.

The investigating officer also said, "During his questioning, the accused confessed to having planted explosives in the music system and gifting it to the newlyweds. We are yet to ascertain from where he got explosives and other details of the case."

Some reports have mentioned that Markam was Lalita's ex-boyfriend. The police also said that during the questioning, it was found that Meravi's wife was in constant touch with Markam.

The officer said that Meravi's brother succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital. The other injured people of the same family were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment. "Condition of those injured in the explosion is said to be stable," the ASP added.

