WATCH: ‘Govt is not running Zomato, says district official to flood-hit locals in India, draws criticism

A video of an official from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh which is reeling from floods is making rounds on social media and has drawn criticism from many. The official in question is the state’s Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate (DM), Samuel Paul, who is heard saying that the government is not running a door-to-door service like Zomato, while addressing flood-hit locals.

The DM in the clip is referring to India’s restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato which provides door-to-door service. “If you need, you will be provided with chlorine tablets, and a doctor will come to see when one falls sick, this is the reason why flood posts (baadh chowki) are established. We are not running any Zomato service, the government is not running Zomato.”

Earlier this week in a high-level meeting the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ordered to keep the District Control Room operational 24×7 under the Joint Magistrate level officers for relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains and floods, the media reported. In the past few days, the state has witnessed heavy rains across several regions and reportedly flood water started to enter people’s homes.

The CM also instructed officials in multiple districts including Ambedkar Nagar to stay alert for the possibility of floods. “Immediate help should be provided to the common people in the flood-affected areas. There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets. There should be adequate arrangements for lighting etc. in relief camps,” said the UP CM in a statement.

