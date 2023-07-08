WATCH | 'Delhi deluge': Season's first heavy rainfall submerges capital in flooded chaos

Delhi-NCR experienced a downpour of heavy rain overnight on Friday and throughout Saturday, resulting in a drop in temperatures but causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

Several areas in the city were flooded, with water entering shops and houses. Waterlogging and long traffic jams plagued many parts of Delhi, leading to a challenging day for residents, reported PTI. Waterlogged streets and traffic jams Visuals shared on social media depicted numerous areas in Delhi-NCR submerged in water, with shops and houses affected by the flooding.

Connaught Place, a popular area in the city, faced similar challenges as roads in the British-era arcade were heavily waterlogged, causing disruptions to businesses.

Videos from Delhi's Chandni Chowk area showed commuters wading through waist-deep water, while the Tilak Bridge underpass also experienced flooding due to continuous rain. Chandni Chowk , Delhi#Delhirains pic.twitter.com/FBndX1PHLx — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 8, 2023 × The resultant waterlogging led to long traffic snarls, particularly at Tilak Marg and ITO in Delhi. To manage the situation, the Delhi Police placed barricades at the Minto Bridge underpass, halting traffic movement. #DelhiRain tilak Bridge underpass#delhirains pic.twitter.com/F0VSktyAOJ — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) July 8, 2023 × Efforts to address waterlogging The Public Works Department (PWD) reported receiving 15 complaints of waterlogging and promptly addressed them. However, they also forwarded complaints related to stretches under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or other agencies.

A PWD official mentioned that the situation remained under control despite inconvenience caused to commuters near Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus. #WATCH | Traffic jams in parts of Delhi after rain lashed the city



(Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/rMlKZBg7D8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023 × 'Yellow alert' for Sunday The weather department issued a forecast of a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain throughout the day. They predicted further showers and issued a 'yellow alert' for Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department explained that this rainfall marked the season's first heavy spell, with an 'orange alert' in place for more showers on Saturday. The Met office tweeted that light to moderate rain would continue over various places in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

The early-morning rain caused significant inconvenience for commuters as they encountered difficulties reaching their destinations. Waterlogging, traffic congestion, and the persistent downpour created challenging conditions for those traveling across the city.

(With inputs from agencies)