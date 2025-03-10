Celebration of India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9) turned into communal clashes in the central Madhya Pradesh state after a rally allegedly passed through a Jama Masjid area in Mhow. People at the rally allegedly raised derogatory slogans and set off firecrackers. People praying in the mosque during the month of Ramzan allegedly started pelting stones at the rally, which led to clash between the two groups, local media reports said.

Several vehicles were vandalised and the mob set two vehicles and two shops on fire.

A heavy police force from Indore rural and Indore city was deployed in the area to control the situation after the massive violence.

"Tension occurred between the two sides here, and some incidents of violence have taken place. The incident took place after the victory of team India. The incident occurred over firecrackers," Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, adding the situation is completely under control now.

"I would like to tell everyone that I do not believe in any type of fake news. Adequate force is here and we are patrolling the area. The incident will be investigated, and all the necessary action will be taken in this regard. Accordingly, the people involved will be punished. Now there is news of three people getting injured here. Further investigation is underway," Vasal added.

Indore collector Ashish Singh added that the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area.

"How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control,"he added.

(With inputs from agencies)