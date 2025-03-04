India skipper Rohit Sharma became the batter with most sixes in ICC ODI tournaments during his innings of 28 against Australia on Mar 4 in Dubai in the Champions Trophy. Rohit now has 65 sixes in 42 World Cup and Champions Trophy games, one more than former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's 64 in 52 games.

Rohit reached the milestone with a six off Nathan Ellis in the second over as India chased 265 for a place in the final. The batter was eventually dismissed on a team score of 43 in the eighth over of the chase. Here's the list of batters with the most sixes in ICC ODI tournaments:

Rohit Sharma (India) 65 sixes in 42 games

Chris Gayle (West Indies) 64 sixes in 52 games

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 49 sixes in 35 games

David Miller (South Africa) 45 sixes in 33 games

Sourav Ganguly (India) 42 sixes in 34 games

Rohit-Gill make world record

During the opening partnership of 30 runs, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill reached the 2000-run mark in the partnership. They reached the milestone in 33 innings—the third fastest overall in the world. Check the list of batting pairs fastest to 2,000 runs in partnership:

Babar Azam & Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 27 Innings

Hashim Amla & AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 27 Innings

Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill (India) - 33 Innings

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli (India) - 34 Innings

Jonny Bairstow & Jason Roy (England) - 34 Innings

Australia set target of 265 runs for India to win

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the first semi-final. Skipper Steve Smith top scored for the Aussies with 73 before missing out a full toss by Mohammed Shami to get clean bowled.

Alex Carey's 61 then took them to 264 in 49.3 overs. For India, Shami picked up 3/48 while Jadeja and Chakaravarthy chipped in with two wickets each.