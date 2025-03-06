Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Mar 9). They will be looking to crush the Kiwis and win the tournament for the second time and earn hamdsome rewards. But how much could each player from the Indian side earn in case they win the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday?

Advertisment

Will Indian players get hefty rewards?

We don’t have to go far for India’s last success with the senior men’s side as they won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean islands in June. The success did not go unnoticed as then-Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah rewarded the Indian team with a bumper INR 1.25 billion ($14.4 million). The prize money by the BCCI was divided evenly including the coaching staff, meaning each player got roughly INR 80 million ($920,000).

If this is the case on Sunday, the BCCI could reward the Indian team with a similar prize money. Several players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel were part of the T20 World Cup winning side and could benefit again.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | India’s best batter Virat Kohli is third-highest ODI run scorer for 'England'. Know how

In contrast, the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad received INR 10 million, which has already been multiplied by eight. So it will be interesting to see how much does the BCCI pay to the Indian players if they clinch glory in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India take on NZ in final

Advertisment

For the second time in eight days, India and New Zealand will meet in the Champions Trophy, with the tournament up for stakes on Sunday (March 9). India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage encounter and will be hoping for a similar result while the Kiwis look to add more misery over India having beaten them in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final.