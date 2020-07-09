Virtual India-EU summit to take place on July 15

The much delayed India-European Union summit will now take place on 15th July. The summit that was to take place earlier this year was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

It is the 15th edition of the summit and will be co-chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Ministry of external affairs release said, "The Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political & security relations, trade & investment and economic cooperation."

COVID-19 crisis will be a major focus with EU release on the summit saying, "As the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities."

Reviving the India-EU FTA talks is also expected to be the top focus.

An aggressive China will also be another area of priority. Recently in an exclusive interview with WION, the EU envoy to India Ugo Astuto had said, "EU and India share the same values of democracies and pluralism, we are an open society. We strongly believe in multilateralism, in a cooperative approach to international relations.. EU and India share priorities that will be central when we shape the world's agenda in a post-COVID-19 world. "

Adding, "It is important we strengthen EU cooperation with other major Asian partners such as India, notably India but also Japan, South Korea."

It is the 2nd virtual summit in which Indian PM will participate, the first one being with Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison. The last India EU summit, that is the 14th summit took place in Delhi on 6th October 2017.

