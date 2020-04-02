Violence against healthcare workers: A rising pandemic

The cases of assault are rising daily. As no Of coronavirus cases rise. The men and women at the frontline are being ill-treated. It's happening in some of the major cities. Starting from the capital — New Delhi to Bengaluru Hyderabad and Indore.

From cheers for India's healthcare workers. To this, the story has gone from bad to worse in India. Medical workers were shunned, ostracised and left homeless now, they are being beaten.

These men and women on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle. They are living their worst nightmares. The Wuhan coronavirus is killing some of them at work others are falling prey to toxicity back home.

These images are from Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The officials wanted to screen the relatives of a coronavirus victim. Locals pelted stones at them. The healthcare workers were chased away.

These images are from Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The officials wanted to screen the relatives of a coronavirus victim. Locals pelted stones at them. The healthcare workers were chased away.

In Hyderabad, two COVID-19 patients assaulted a junior doctor. The incident took place at an isolation ward. The patients attacked the medic after one of their relatives succumbed to the coronavirus.

What was the doctor's fault? Nothing.

This health worker was manhandled in neighbouring Karnataka. She was going door to door. Spreading awareness about the coronavirus. But some Bengaluru residents attacked her. They snatched her bag and mobile phone. The health worker says she has never faced such harassment in her entire career.

This health worker was manhandled in neighbouring Karnataka. She was going door to door. Spreading awareness about the coronavirus. But some Bengaluru residents attacked her. They snatched her bag and mobile phone. The health worker says she has never faced such harassment in her entire career.

In Delhi, some Tablighi jamaat attendees misbehaved with doctors. Authorities say the attendees spit at the doctors attending to them at a quarantine facility.

Across India, medical staff are being attacked for doing their jobs. They are being assaulted for risking their lives for others.

This is India, more than 2000 COVID-19 cases and counting. As India fights the coronavirus. Some are fighting the ones who can save us from it.