Village built by China in Arunachal Pradesh part of area under PLA control since 1959

In Arunachal Pradesh, satellite images show that China has managed to build a village on land occupied by the People's Liberation Army, sparking a fresh controversy between the two neighbours. The village - consisting of 101 new homes has been built on land controlled by the PLA since 1959 and is not on territory controlled by India.

The village has been built on the disputed border in Upper Subansiri district territory under Chinese control. Sources in the defence ministry have said that Beijing has, for years, maintained an army post on this territory and the various constructions by the Chinese have not happened suddenly.

The satellite images from November 2020 show the village constructed in the eastern range of the Himalayas. Comparing this with the satellite image from August 2019, the Chinese have made a substantial upgrade.

China's 1959 operation is known as the Longju incident. In June 1959, China accused Indian troops of occupying some places in Tibet and colluding with Tibetan rebels.

In August, the People's Liberation Army clashed with the Indian personnel - the 9 Assam Rifles. Two Indian soldiers were killed in action and the issue was finally resolved through diplomatic channels. Both sides withdrew from the area on August 20, 1960.

And the Assam Rifles did not re-occupy the post. In the late 1990s however, China established a company level post 3 kilometres inside Indian territory. In early 2000s the PLA extended the track further into Indian territory. And the area remains contested to this day.

India's External Affairs Ministry acknowledged the satellite images and said that the Indian government has also stepped up border infrastructure including construction roads, bridges, etc.

The ministry said that India keeps a constant watch on all developments. The ministry also said that India is taking all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, India's ruling party BJP lawmaker from the state of Arunachal Pradesh expressed concerns and spoke about the issue.

"Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory," Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Indian and Chinese soldiers confronted each other in their deadliest clash in decades in Ladakh last year The stand-off in the region continues through this winter with thousands of troops from both sides deployed on the frontline at extreme altitudes in sub-zero temperatures.