Video | Ten arrested for horse-cart racing on central Delhi road

Ten persons, who participated in horse-cart racing on a busy road in central Delhi, were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

As per reports, at 4:30 pm, authorities learned of the race on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, a stretch in the Darya Ganj neighbourhood in Central Delhi. The people were known to have been engaged in racing from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj.

Also Read | TikTok's troubling trends: What is the truth behind April 24?

Following the prompt, the police sprung into action and cordoned off the area near the Kamla Market police station. The people involved in the illegal horse-cart racing were detained by the Delhi police for breaking the legislation that forbids using animals in racing.

In the video which is now going viral, one can see horses pulling carts in great speed while onlookers cheer on. Four horse-carts and 2 two-wheelers were seized and horses are to be handed over to MCD, said Delhi Police Sunday.

Also Read | At least 9 teens injured in Texas after-prom shooting, no arrest so far

The police said that the case has been registered under sections 289/268/188/ 34 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act. The police said that the people were creating a nuisance on the road and were also putting commuters’ lives in danger by their activity.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ten people apprehended, earlier today, after they engaged in horse-cart racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre. Four horse-carts & 2 two-wheelers. seized. Horses to be handed over to MCD: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fddzGRXBpZ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023 ×

Animal rights advocates have appreciated the action taken by the police.

The cops apprehended six people riding four horse carts and also nabbed four people on three two-wheelers who were clearing the road in front of the carriages, PTI news agency reported citing a senior police officer.

Watch | US lawmakers sold banking stocks amid crisis: Report

“The apprehended persons were creating a nuisance on the road and putting the lives of road users in danger. Hence, the action was taken against them under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), 268 (public nuisance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain, reported PTI.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.