Video shows Jaishankar interacting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Munich Security Conference

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (Feb 17).

A video of their meeting, the first between the two leaders in over six months, circulated on social media platforms.

Their brief conversation took place when Jaishankar was going to the stage for a panel discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister and Wang was walking down the podium.

Last time, Jaishankar and Wang met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta in July, where they discussed pressing concerns of peace and calm along borders.

Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart

On Sunday, Jaishankar met his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki during which they exchanged views on the current situation in war-torn Gaza.

"Nice to see Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. Exchanged views on the current situation in Gaza," the minister posted on X, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

Jaishankar is in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC 2024), the world's leading forum for debate on international security. MSC began on February 16 in the German capital and will end on Sunday.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and exchanged views on contemporary politics.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Useful exchange of views on contemporary politics with former US Secretary of State @mikepompeo."

The Indian foreign minister also held a meeting with German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner.

Jaishankar on X posted, "Great meeting German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner today evening. Appreciate his insights and assessments."