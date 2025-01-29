India on Wednesday (Jan 29) achieved the historic milestone of 100 launches from its Sriharikota spaceport after successfully firing the GSLV-F15 rocket carrying the NVS-02 satellite.

The launch took place early at 6:23 am (12:53 am GMT) from Sriharikota in the Southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Celebrating the lift-off ISRO on social media platform X posted about the "mission success and said that the "GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission has been successfully accomplished."

"India reaches new heights in space navigation!" noted the space agency.

The space agency also posted a fascinating video that shows the onboard footage from GSLV-F15 during the launch of the NVS-02 satellite. It shows the amazing journey of the rocket as it blasts off and exits earth's atmosphere.

Visuals include GS1 Separation, the Payload Fairing Separation, CUS separation and ignition and also a breathtaking partial view of our planet Earth from space.

Watch it here:

🌍 A view like no other! Watch onboard footage from GSLV-F15 during the launch of NVS-02.



India’s space programme continues to inspire! 🚀 #GSLV #NAVIC #ISRO pic.twitter.com/KrrO3xiH1s — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

A series of achievements

With this launch, the GSLV-F15, India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, completed its 17th flight. This also marks the 11th mission which used India's Indigenous Cryo stage. Additionally, this flight marked the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage.

The GSLV-F15 will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, said ISRO. NVS-02 is part of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), which aims to provide accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services across India and areas extending up to 1,500 km beyond its landmass. With this launch, India now has five out of the seven satellites planned for the NavIC constellation in orbit.

