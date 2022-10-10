Veteran Indian politician and Uttar Pradesh's ex-CM Mulayam Singh Yadav dies

Veteran Indian politician and Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday. He was 82. He took his last breath between 8 am to 8:30 am

The announcement was made by the party’s official Twitter handle.

The former chief minister of northern Uttar Pradesh state was admitted at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on August 22.

On October 1, he was shifted to the ICU after his health deteriorated.

He was battling a prolonged spell of illness.