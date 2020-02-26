'Very unfortunate': Delhi High Court expresses concern over IB officer Ankit Sharma's death in violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of an Intelligence Bureau officer in the violence. Describing as "very unfortunate" court directed the highest functionaries in state and central government to personally meet the victims and their families.

An Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma was found dead in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area earlier in the day. Reports suggest that he may have been killed in the stone-pelting.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The clashes led to to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days while at least 22 people lost their lives.

Over 200 people are also reported to be injured and are currently being treated a hospital.

Expressing concern over the Delhi violence, the High Court also said that it cannot let another 1984-like riot happen, not under its watch.

A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also directed the government to set up a helpline for immediate help for victims, private ambulances to be provided for safe passage of victims. Court also asked set up shelters for rehabilitation along with basic facilities.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed Delhi citizens to maintain peace and calm.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the deadly clashes in National Capital.

"The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign," said Sonia Gandhi.

